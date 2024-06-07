Judgment Day member must leave and form three-man stable on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day has been enduring perhaps its most unpredictable period since forming on WWE RAW two years ago. Rhea Ripley's absence has proven destructive as Dominik Mysterio is being teased by her worst enemy Liv Morgan.

One group member who continuously flies under the radar is JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace has spent most of his time with the stable either being attacked or degraded. He may have run out of patience and decided he wanted to take a new path.

WWE is full of stables at the moment, and RAW is particularly in a faction frenzy. The Judgment Day, Alpha Academy, The Final Testament, Diamond Mine, Imperium, Latino World Order, and The New Day are all colliding on the red brand.

However, JD McDonagh knows two Brits well who are competing in the tag division and could do with more star power. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate's New Catch Republic could be an option for the Irish star if he decides to leave his current group.

JD McDonagh is done being Judgment Day's fall guy on WWE RAW

JD McDonagh has voiced his frustrations with his current situation in The Judgment Day on several occasions. He was left bruised after inadvertently taking a knockout punch from Logan Paul on WWE RAW.

The 34-year-old shared a post on his X/Twitter account a few weeks ago. He stated:

"I'm sore. I'm tired. I'm pi*sed off. And I think I've helped Judgment Day more than Judgment Day has helped me."

This foreshadows his inevitable departure, as he feels used by the faction. They turned a blind eye when Braun Strowman chased him on WWE RAW. McDonagh might feel he needs new allies, and he need not look further than the UK.

WWE RAW gets a new faction to stir the pot

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate formed The New Catch Republic on WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania. They appeared in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for the WWE Tag Team Championships but failed to secure either the RAW or SmackDown belts.

Since being drafted from the red brand, the Brits have been a fine addition to Monday nights. However, they are still finding their feet and have yet to reach their potential, which JD McDonagh could help them with.

JD now has extensive experience working with superstars of main event caliber. He knows all the tricks of the trade to reach the top of WWE, and this wisdom could greatly benefit New Catch Republic.

The trio knows each other well from their time together on NXT UK. The Irish Ace faced both of them on the brand before its closure, and they could form an entertaining three-man stable.

JD McDonagh may have a point to prove with a babyface run

Fans have only ever seen JD McDonagh play the role of the bad guy. His main roster debut saw him trying his best to prove his worth to Judgment Day and earn a place in the stable.

This immediately made the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion look weak. Since his induction, he's been the group's scapegoat, and he has a point to prove to his former allies and fans.

JD is a fine talker, as seen during his days in development, when he gave dark and twisted promos. It would be interesting to see him work with a more uplifting gimmick and he has the in-ring abilities to get fans on his side.

