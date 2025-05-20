Judgment Day member to quit the faction with Liv Morgan after this week's WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day's storyline has been on a roller coaster ride for the past few months on Monday Night RAW. Just when things appear to be getting better, chaos once again grips the group. A major progression took place in the recent episode of RAW, following which speculation has been doing the rounds that a member could walk away from the faction.

Raquel Roriguez can quit The Judgment Day along with Liv Morgan. The speculation arose after Finn Balor brought Roxanne Perez to the faction, potentially as its new member. Rodriguez was visibly frustrated with this move as she questioned Balor regarding it. Following RAW, she also called out Perez on her Instagram story with some disrespectful remarks.

It indicates that Big Mami Cool has nothing but disdain for The Prodigy. There is a high chance that Liv Morgan might not be in favor of Roxanne Perez joining The Judgment Day either. Besides, Finn Balor pulling off such a move in her absence would be enough to enrage her as well. The arrival of Perez could create more tension and conflict within the group.

As a result, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez may decide to quit the faction on RAW. While it may not happen right away, WWE could show a gradual progression in the ongoing rift upon Morgan's return. Things could eventually culminate at some point, causing the faction to implode. Should it happen, it would mark a seismic shift on Monday Night RAW.

However, this is entirely speculation, and only time will tell what happens. Things have certainly started to get interesting within the RAW faction.

Finn Balor to officially take over The Judgment Day on WWE RAW?

Ever since Liv Morgan went on hiatus, Finn Balor has been calling the shots within The Judgment Day. He has been bossing the group around, portraying himself as the leader. But Balor could officially take over the group in the coming weeks now that he has made his first move, which is adding a new member.

For the past few months, there has been a constant power struggle between The Prince and Liv Morgan. WWE teased an implosion several times, but nothing happened. However, if Morgan and Rodriguez walk out of the stable, Dominik Mysterio and Carlito might also follow them.

Finn Balor could take advantage of it to introduce other members to the faction. He could create a new version of The Judgment Day that would be more dominant and powerful. This way, Balor could end up taking full control of the heel faction, rejuvenating it in the process.

It is mere speculation as of now, and it remains to be seen how things shape up for The Judgment Day on RAW.

