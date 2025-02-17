Judgment Day member to quit the group after he loses his match on WWE RAW this week? Exploring the possibility

A noted heel group in WWE, The Judgment Day, is going through a tough time of late. Once known for having many title holders on the side, Judgment Day today is even struggling to keep the group together. There have been differences of opinion among the members, and none of the group's superstars hold any titles currently.

Ad

This can be a cause of frustration to anyone and this week on RAW, a major superstar can quit the group due to the same. Finn Balor will clash against Seth Rollins this week on RAW in the final Men's Elimination Chamber qualifier match.

It is Balor's last chance to keep his stardom alive on RAW, as he hasn't held a singles title for quite some time now. He lost the World Tag Team Championship a few weeks ago on RAW to War Raiders. Further, his teammate, JD McDonagh has also been ruled out of WWE for the next few months due to a serious injury.

Ad

Trending

In essence, it is no less than a do-or-die situation for The Prince now. He has been constantly trying to assert his dominance in The Judgment Day, but Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan hardly pay importance to him. The only way he can now reclaim his respect in the side is by winning the Elimination Chamber qualifier match and then possibly winning the Chamber match on March 1, 2025, in Toronto.

In case, Balor loses the bout to Seth Rollins, which looks quite possible, he might take drastic action and quit The Judgment Day group. He can walk off in frustration and return later with possibly a new member or as a singles superstar with his 'Demon' Finn Balor gimmick and feud with Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

Balor recently had an argument with Dominik over the group's shortcomings in WWE. Dominik told Balor that the faction needed a new member since they were already short-handed after McDonagh's injury. The Prince, however, was averse to the idea and instead tried to pin the blame for McDonagh's injury on Dominik. He instead told Dominik and Liv Morgan that there would be no new member on the side, and he would sort out things himself.

Ad

Ad

Aleister Black can replace Finn Balor in Judgment Day upon his WWE return

Former WWE Superstar Aleister Black (currently known as Malakai Black) is rumored to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion soon. It has been speculated that the former AEW star could replace Finn Balor in the group as a potential leader.

Ad

The Anti-Hero can return either this week on RAW, causing The Prince to lose an important match, or he can show up at the WWE Elimination Chamber to affect Finn's chances in case he wins the Elimination Chamber qualifier match on RAW.

Black and Finn Balor can go on to have a major match at WrestleMania 41, with the former Universal Champion bringing his demon gimmick back. It now remains to be seen if the 43-year-old superstar will quit The Judgment Day or if WWE will have him continue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback