Judgment Day member sends interesting message to Jey Uso ahead of WWE RAW

A member of The Judgment Day has sent a message to Jey Uso ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

At Payback last month, during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect, Cody Rhodes announced that Jey Uso would be making his way to WWE RAW. Uso has had a tough time making friends so far, as he turned down The Judgment Day's offer to join the faction and has made himself a lot of enemies during his time in The Bloodline.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest is scheduled to battle Jey Uso tonight on RAW in a singles match. Last week on the red brand, Priest and Finn Balor successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship by defeating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event.

JD McDonagh interfered in the match and bashed Sami Zayn with a title. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso joined the party and brawled with The Judgment Day as last week's WWE RAW went off the air.

Ahead of tonight's episode of RAW, Finn Balor took to his Instagram story to send an interesting message to the former Bloodline member. He uploaded a photo of himself hitting Uso with the Coup de Grace and added the caption "poop time."

WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin wants to see Jey Uso reunite with his brother

Jey Uso's time with The Bloodline came to an end heading into this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

He competed against Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat Match at SummerSlam. Not only was the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line, but Reigns' spot as The Tribal Chief was also up for grabs.

However, Jimmy Uso betrayed his brother, and Roman Reigns was able to pick up the victory at SummerSlam.

Speaking on the Attitude Era podcast, Samantha Irvin said that she hopes to see The Usos reunite down the line but is excited to see Main Event Jey's solo run on WWE RAW in the weeks ahead.

"So, I'm actually a little bit happy now that Jimmy and Jey can now sort of spread their wings on their own. I think that it's a very very good thing. I do. And I would always hope that they would come back together because they are family and that I think is very important. But I'm very excited for Main Event Jey Uso's solo run right now and also for Jimmy Uso's. And I just hope they all can work it out," she said. [From 26:15 to 26:42]

The 38-year-old has consistently received great reactions from the crowd since making the jump from SmackDown to RAW. Only time will tell if the veteran can capture his first singles title in the company moving forward on the red brand.

