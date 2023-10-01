WWE RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently expressed her desire to see The Bloodline together once again.

The Bloodline crumbled over the past nine months. In January, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. At Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso also attacked The Tribal Chief. His twin brother, Jey, later sided with him against Reigns and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa. Jey later squared off against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam. However, he lost the bout after surprisingly getting betrayed by Jimmy.

On the following episode of SmackDown, Jey took down Jimmy, Reigns, and Sikoa before quitting the brand. He later joined Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Jimmy remained on the Blue Brand and expressed his desire to stay with The Bloodline.

In an interview with the Attitude Era Podcast, Samantha Irvin addressed The Bloodline saga. Although she is glad Jimmy and Jey could "spread their wings," the RAW ring announcer desires to see the group reunite.

"So, I really am, I'm very invested in The Bloodline story because I love family and I'm the oldest of six kids. So, I do love when there's a bond and a strength that a family exhibits. And I think that they're incredibly strong and gifted people. I'm sad that it's come to this point but I think that we saw that The Tribal Chief was, you know, I don't wanna, I know he ain't watching this but some would say maybe he was tripping a little bit. Some would say that, not me," she said.

Irvin added:

"So, I'm actually a little bit happy now that Jimmy and Jey can now sort of spread their wings on their own. I think that it's a very very good thing. I do. And I would always hope that they would come back together because they are family and that I think is very important. But I'm very excited for Main Event Jey Uso's solo run right now and also for Jimmy Uso's. And I just hope they all can work it out. But they were doing a lot of damage. It was actually pretty sad. When I was on SmackDown, they were doing a lot of damage every week. It was like somebody was getting jacked up. So, if that's slowed down then I think it's kind of a good thing right now." [From 25:28 to 26:59]

Check out the entire episode below:

Samantha Irvin might "pass out" if Roman Reigns faced an eight-time WWE Champion in an "insane" match. Read more about it here.

The WWE RAW ring announcer commented on The Judgment Day

In the same interview with Attitude Era Podcast, Samantha Irvin spoke about The Judgment Day. She stated that watching the group "jacking everybody up every week" is "traumatic."

The WWE RAW ring announcer also compared The Judgment Day to The Bloodline.

"I actually made the mistake of saying to Señor Money in the Bank. I saw him like, 'Man, you know you guys are like The Bloodline now.' And he's like, 'We're The Judgment Day.' And I'm like, 'Oh my God! I'm so sorry! You are. You're The Judgment Day.' But I just meant y'all got all the gold now. So, when they come out, we're like, you know, listing off all the gold and all the accolades because they're just running it right now," said Irvin.

Damian Priest reacted to Dominik Mysterio losing the WWE NXT North American Championship at No Mercy. Read more about it here.

Please credit the Attitude Era Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.