Judgment Day member to unexpectedly replace Kevin Owens as Randy Orton's opponent? Exploring huge WrestleMania 41 twist

In a sudden turn of events, Randy Orton is without an opponent for WrestleMania 41, as Kevin Owens has been forced to withdraw from the show. Owens emotionally announced on WWE SmackDown this week that he would undergo neck surgery and didn't have a specific timeline for his return.
The news clearly didn't sit well with Orton, who took his frustration out on SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The latter suffered an RKO, one for which The Viper had already paid the price in 2023. With Owens' withdrawal, The Viper's WrestleMania 41 status remains in doubt unless a Judgment Day member close to The Prizefighter in real life decides to pull a major swerve.
Moments after Owens announced the devastating news on SmackDown, Finn Balor took to social media to send his love for the former WWE Universal Champion. Balor and Owens are no strangers to one another, as they have crossed paths in WWE on multiple occasions.
Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE
The Irishman is currently involved in the WWE Intercontinental Championship picture with Dominik Mysterio, Penta, and Bron Breakker. Things indicate a potential Fatal Four-Way Match in the works at WrestleMania XL.
However, with nothing being confirmed at the moment, WWE could make a huge change in plans by having Balor confront Orton, setting up a match between the two at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Orton was previously put out of action by Owens after he hit the former with a Piledriver. Upon his return at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, The Viper tried to Punt Kick his arch-rival, possibly causing further damage to his already injured neck. The security, however, saved Owens on time and prevented him from being the victim of one of the most brutal moves in WWE history.
Finn Balor's history with Kevin Owens
Finn Balor shares a lot of history with Kevin Owens, significantly during their time in NXT, where Balor defeated Owens to win the NXT Championship at The Beast in the East special event. Balor successfully defended the title against Owens in a Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015.
Kevin Owens also became the second-ever WWE Universal Champion after Balor was forced to vacate the title only a day into his inaugural title reign in 2016. Back then, it was an injury to Balor that led to Owens stepping up and winning the title.
Fast forward to almost a decade later, and Balor could step up in place of an injured Owens, taking his spot at WrestleMania 41 against Randy Orton.