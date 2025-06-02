Judgment Day split; the Raquel Rodriguez date - 5 things Carlito must do before he leaves WWE

After the shocking news of R-Truth's exit from WWE, another veteran has left the company. Carlito recently took to social media to confirm his departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

After a successful first stint in World Wrestling Entertainment from 2003 to 2010, Carlito once again returned to the company under a full-time contract after 13 long years in 2023. The star was first paired with the LWO, but later turned heel to join The Judgment Day. The 46-year-old legend brought life back into the fearsome group with his hilarious segments.

The former United States Champion recently took to X/Twitter to announce his exit from the Stamford-based promotion. Carlito thanked the WWE Universe for supporting him in his second run and teased that he might appear once again in the company after another 13 years.

Let's take a look at five things Carlito must do before he leaves World Wrestling Entertainment:

#5. A long-pending date with Raquel Rodriguez

Since Liv Morgan brought Raquel Rodriguez into The Judgment Day, Carlito has been trying everything to woo her. The Triple H-led creative team has teased the start of their possible on-screen relationship several times, but nothing has been made official.

In recent months, the former United States Champion has asked out Rodriguez multiple times, but hasn't been lucky enough to go on a date. Even after getting rejected several times, Carlito has continued the romantic gestures toward Raquel.

The 46-year-old will leave WWE after his contract is up in two weeks. It will be interesting to see if Raquel Rodriguez will finally give in and go on a date with him.

#4. The Judgment Day might split before Carlito's departure

Tensions have been rising within The Judgment Day for several weeks now. Amid Liv Morgan's absence, Roxanne Perez had seemingly joined the faction and was trying to woo Dominik Mysterio by giving him chicken nuggets and shoulder massages.

On last week's RAW, Morgan made a surprise return to WWE TV and saw Dirty Dom accepting Perez's gestures. This made the star extremely angry, but she told Mysterio that she would talk to him later about the situation. Amid all of this, Finn Balor was seen enjoying himself in the back.

Liv then lost a match to Kairi Sane in the same episode and blamed it all on Raquel Rodriguez. Carlito leaving the company might put the last nail in the coffin for the fearsome stable, and he could somehow influence the group's breakup by turning Rodriguez against Morgan.

#3. Carlito could get recognized as a WWC Puerto Rico Champion

While being under contract with WWE, Carlito recently wrestled for WWC. On May 31, 2025, during WWC Summer Madness, the star locked horns with Ray Gonzalez for the Puerto Rico Title. Both stars put on an incredible display of action, and the bout ultimately ended in The Judgment Day star's favor.

After leaving the Stamford-based promotion in 2010, Carlito had wrestled for WWC for almost a decade. It seems like he will be heading to the promotion after his exit from WWE.

Before his departure, The Judgment Day star could get recognized as a WWC Puerto Rico Champion on World Wrestling Entertainment's weekly programming.

#2. WWE might put a title on Carlito in his final days

Carlito recently showcased that he could still perform at the highest level in the WWC. After looking at this, the Triple H-led creative team might book the star to win a title before his departure from the company.

The Judgment Day star could win a singles title, or he could be booked to compete for the Tag Team Championship alongside one of his teammates, most likely JD McDonagh.

It could be a huge moment for the 46-year-old as he hasn't won a title since coming back to WWE in 2023.

#1. A rematch with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena

During his first stint in WWE, Carlito faced John Cena on multiple occasions. The two stars were involved in some over-the-top storylines and had some of the best matches of their careers while competing with each other.

One match that almost everyone remembers was the 46-year-old's massive United States Championship win over Cena during an episode of SmackDown in 2004. The Cenation Leader is currently on his retirement tour, he could face Carlito in a rematch before the star exits the company in two weeks.

Although it is highly unlikely that the Triple H-led creative team will book Carlito vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, they could lock horns in a non-title match as well. Similar to what the company recently did with Cena vs. R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event.

