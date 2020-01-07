Kane Reflects On Political Discussions With Daniel Bryan

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Kane and Daniel Bryan

As the Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee, it's safe to say that politics are an important part of Kane's life at the moment. Over 5 to 10 years ago, however, that might not have been the case as the Big Red Monster was in the middle of a good run in the WWE.

One of his most memorable tenures in the promotion was alongside Daniel Bryan in Team Hell No. It was one of the oddest pairings in wrestling history, but both men made it work. Kane recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and reflected on how both he and Bryan challenged each other's personal politics.

The Planet's Champion vs. The Big Red Republican

For those who are not aware, Kane is a registered Republican but 411Mania.com lists that he also has some Libertarian views. As most of us know, Bryan leans more to the Liberal side with his love for the planet, gardening, and vegan lifestyle.

Since both men seem like they would clash immediately do to dissenting beliefs, Kane believes that his time with Bryan made him better. Seeing both sides of the coin can help a person improve their standing if they can see where the other party is coming from.

“Bryan and I are on such opposite ends of the political spectrum. But we respect each other as human beings and value each other’s opinions, so we had conversations and learned from each other. I learned a lot from Bryan, even if we didn’t always agree.”

The two men were able to put their beliefs aside after discussion to make up one of the most memorable tag teams in WWE history. The pairing also allowed both men to expand their range as performers as they not only wrestled together but took part in anger management segments while a tag team.

Opposites making history

Odd couple pairings like Bryan and Kane and Goldust and Booker T are among the tag teams from the past that prove tag team partners don't have to be carbon copies of each other. Natural teams like the Usos and the Young Bucks work together because of the bonds and similarities they share as brothers. Team Hell No was successful during its main run and proved that the template for tag teams is a varied one.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!