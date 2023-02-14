Kansas City Chiefs: How did Patrick Mahomes celebrate with the WWE Title and Lombardi Trophy?

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs has been all over the news lately for his heroics against the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran quarterback led his team to a 38–35 win in the grand finale of Super Bowl LVII. To honor the MVP, Triple H gave him a replica of the WWE Championship.

Mahomes broke the internet yesterday when he posted a picture of himself holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy in one hand while the WWE Title hung over his right shoulder. Congratulations poured in for the NFL star, who clearly got the best of both worlds.

It wasn't the end of the celebrations, though, as Pat Mahomes presented the WWE Title to the other Kansas City Chiefs. Sharing the honors of holding the prestigious wrestling belt with his teammates after the game shows the team spirit that the 27-year-old has been carrying since his entry in 2017.

Patrick Mahomes scored three touchdowns, including a game-winning dash that set up a field goal during the climax of the NFL Super Bowl LVII. He has been an integral part of the Kansas City Chiefs, a rising star who broke the franchise's record for passing yards in a season with 5,250 last year.

Another picture has gone viral on social media after Patrick Mahomes' WWE Title post. The NFL star clicked alongside his wife, Brittany Matthews, and their two children at Disneyland. The NFL star always spends quality time with his family after grabbing the Super Bowl Cup.

Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes got photobombed by his brother

Jackson Mahomes, an avid Tik Toker user, involved himself in the celebration of the Chiefs by busting a dance move. What he didn't realize was that his brother, Patrick, was being interviewed at the time, and the camera caught his antics, much to the amusement of the Twitterati later.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama was among the many congratulatory messages showered on the Kansas City Chiefs. His tweet specifically pointed out Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid for their "sustained excellence" on the field. Mahomes recently retweeted the post to show his appreciation.

