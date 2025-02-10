Kanye West to make his first WWE appearance? - 5 celebrities Triple H must invite to WrestleMania 41 

Fans are stoked to see what kinds of stops WWE pulls to ensure WrestleMania 41 turns out to be a show for the ages. As WWE is 'on fire' right now, several mainstream celebrity appearances can be expected at The Show of Shows.

Ever since WWE RAW moved to Netflix, fans have started seeing more and more celebrities in the crowd during the weekly shows. From Travis Scott and Quavo to Matthew McConaughey and the Culkin brothers, the film and music representation in the company has been off the charts lately.

It wouldn't surprise anyone if Triple H decides to invite some of the most well-known faces in the entertainment business to WrestleMania 41. Here are five names that would make the most sense.

Trending

#5 Kanye West

Expand Tweet

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

If there's one thing nobody will ever be able to take away from Kanye West, it's his ability to remain in the limelight. That should put him on WWE's radar as one of the celebrity guests for WrestleMania 41. After all, the Stamford-based promotion has been interested in working with the 'Runaway' singer for a long time.

In September 2024, Ye sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling world when he randomly attended a Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Japan. Therefore, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to expect the rap megastar to show up at the biggest premium live event of the global juggernaut.

#4 Jimmy Fallon

The Emmy-winning host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is no stranger to the Stamford-based promotion. From attending multiple live events to having stars such as The Rock, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on his program, Fallon has always embraced the wild world of pro wrestling.

It would make perfect sense for Fallon to be on Triple H's list of celebrities to rope in for WrestleMania 41. With The Showcase of the Immortals being two nights now, the creative team could find the time and spot for the face of NBC to work a fun segment with the talents.

#3 Travis Scott

Expand Tweet

Whenever someone says that WWE is on fire right now, most wrestling fans can hear 'FE!N' playing in their heads. That is because one of the first promotional videos for WrestleMania 41 featured the popular Travis Scott song. Thus, it would be poetic for him to be part of The Show of Shows this year.

The mastermind behind 'Astroworld' also appeared on the debut edition of RAW on Netflix last month. Thus, there's no doubt that he's open to working with the sports entertainment giant. And during the 'Mania weekend, what could be a livelier place to be than among the WWE Universe?

#2 Nicolas Cage

Triple H is a firm believer in the philosophy of 'Expecting the Unexpected.' When it comes to the world of Hollywood, it's hard to find a more unpredictable actor than the legendary Nicolas Cage. That could be the common ground that brings the National Treasure star to WrestleMania 41.

Since the Academy Award winner has a home in Las Vegas, the city hosting the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals, there's no doubt he would be molten-hot with the passionate hometown crowd. These reasons are just the tip of the iceberg as to why Cage is a tailor-made WWE celebrity guest.

#1 WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson

WrestleMania 41 will mark the 27th anniversary of Mike Tyson helping WWE to propel the iconic Attitude Era to unfathomable heights by counting to three and declaring 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin as the world champion at WrestleMania XIV. If he and Triple H are interested in working together again, Iron Mike could get a shot at making another WrestleMania moment this April.

While there's no shortage of wrestlers whom fans would love to see receive a knockout punch from Tyson, the most buzzworthy move would be to have him interact with Logan Paul. The boxing legend expressed interest in clashing with The Maverick after fighting his younger brother, Jake Paul, last year. The Game could be the genius to follow up on that viral angle at 'Mania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback