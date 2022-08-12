5 things you probably didn’t know about WWE Superstar Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their return to WWE on the August 5, 2022 episode of SmackDown. The creative team launched Kross right to the top with an incredible segment that sent a warning to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Herald of Doomsday was released from his contract in November 2021 by WWE. However, he returned as soon as Triple H took creative control of the company. It could lead to many big things for the dynamic duo.

Kross comes across as a very complex individual television screen. So there are a few things that fans may not know about the former NXT Champion. With that said, look at the five things you probably didn’t know about WWE Superstar Karrion Kross.

#5. Karrion Kross is of Central American & Puerto Rican descent

Superstars from all over the world have tried to make it big in WWE over the years. Fans have seen many Puerto Rican wrestlers make it big in the company.

Many fans probably know about Carlito and The Colons, who were born and raised in Puerto Rico. Similarly, WWE’s Damian Priest also hails from the country.

What many fans probably do not know is that Karrion Kross is also of Central American and Puerto Rican descent. In a Twitter exchange with a troll on the social media site, The Herald of Doomsday revealed that his grandfather grew up in San Juan and his family still resides there.

“I’m Central American & Puerto Rican as my grandfather grew up in old San Juan with family still residing there,” said Karrion Kross.

Kross is ready to rip through any superstar to reach the top regardless of their ethnicity. He will likely prove to be a lethal force under Tripe H’s guidance.

#4. The former NXT Champion turned down an offer from AEW

Karrion Kross did not follow other WWE Superstars to AEW

AEW has been giving WWE some competition in recent years. Many former WWE Superstars have found a home in the new promotion that is looking to emerge as a top company in the industry.

Karrion Kross recently revealed that he was approached by Tony Khan of AEW for a potential debut for the company. Reports suggested that Kross was asked to face Wardlow during his storyline with MJF a few months ago.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Kross admitted to being in contact with Khan. He said that the offer given to him wasn’t in his best interest and that’s why he turned it down.

"There's a story that leaked recently about me being in conversations with Tony Khan and AEW. Like some conversations are meant to be private. I like the guy [TK]. I'm not gonna go out there, you know, what I mean. Discuss what was said. But there's a lot of people that upon getting that phone call, which is take his money. And, you know, maybe they're in a position where like, they absolutely have to. I'm not going to do that to him. I have too much respect for him and the place that my friends at work there to just take the money and come in and do something that I am absolutely certain in that conversation is less than what I'm actually capable of doing for him and with everybody else," Kross said.

Instead of taking the fall to Wardlow, Karrion Kross decided to be patient. He ended up getting rewarded once Triple H took the reigns of the creative department in WWE. The former NXT Champion will likely have a better run on the main roster this time.

#3. He has wanted to be an actor since a young age

Karrion Kross is ready to take up some good acting opportunities

Karrion Kross has wanted to be an actor since a young age. He started going to the theater as a teenager and watched all the top movies to get some inspiration.

However, he decided to become a professional wrestler instead of an actor while growing up. In an appearance on the Wrestling with Rip Rogers podcast, Kross revealed that he has been offered some opportunities to act.

“I’ve had a lot of movie and television scripts submitted to me. I’ve had a lot of people reach out since they’ve seen my material on NXT and have seen how I’ve been able to narrate and do monologues and stuff like that. I’m very fortunate, very grateful for my time there. It provided me with a new platform for people to see me. I think I’m going to be doing a couple of films over the next year and a half.” Kross revealed.

“Once you accept something and sign a deal memo, there is a whole process that needs to take place from the time you sign to the time you get on set. There are a lot of moving parts. I don’t know when this stuff is going to begin filming, they say at the end of the year, who knows when it will be released. I am interested in making some new fans through film and television and bringing them back to pro wrestling. That’s something I always wanted to do. I am interested in creating new fans.” Karrion Kross added.

The WWE Superstar wants to bring more fans to the product with his acting abilities. John Cena and The Rock have already used the platform well to help WWE grow its fanbase.

Kross has proven his acting abilities in the ring and in promos. He could use that experience to become a top actor in Hollywood someday.

#2. Karrion Kross has gotten a spiritual tattoo

In 2019, Karrion Kross was on vacation in Thailand. The former NXT Champion shared videos and images of himself receiving a traditional Sak Yant tattoo from a monk in Thailand.

The tattooing process is a spiritual experience for many and is traditionally done with a long metal rod sharpened to a point. Kross has several tattoos on his upper body, but the one he got in Thailand holds a special place for him.

"Today was without a doubt a life changing experience as I received my first blessed Sak Yant tattoo from a Monk outside Chiang Mai on the Temple Grounds in Lamphun - Makhuea Chae," Kross captioned the video he posted on Twitter.

The tattoos on his body helped Kross stand out and come across as a more vicious heel. He is one of the most threatening superstars in WWE.

#1. Karrion Kross is married to a WWE Superstar

Karrion Kross has had Scarlett by his side for several years now. The two seem like the perfect heel on-screen couple that can give anyone a run for their money.

Behind the scenes, the two have been romantically involved for years. On September 23, 2021, he announced his engagement to Scarlett. A couple of months later, the two were released from their WWE contracts.

However, that did not affect their relationship. They quietly eloped to Alaska and got married on a glacier on April 20, 2022. While they initially decided to keep it a secret, Kross shared a video of their stunning wedding ceremony with the world.

"Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we’re married! We flew to Alaska, hopped on a helicopter and flew to a glacier for a very private ceremony (then wrestled the next day, naturally). We initially weren’t going to share this footage but after further discussing it; we’d actually like to do so and say thank you so much for all the support we get from you all. Whether you’re a fan, friend or family- you have all participated in brining joy into our lives. Sincerely, Kevin & Elizabeth" Karrion Kross wrote as a message to his fans.

Kross and Scarlett have a lot more potential and a lot more to achieve on the main roster. The two could win the men’s and women’s top titles together one day after dominating the roster.

