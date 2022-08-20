"Here's some breaking news" - Karrion Kross discloses new career he almost pursued after he was released by WWE

Karrion Kross returned alongside Scarlett on the August 5th episode of WWE SmackDown. However, he has revealed that he almost stepped away from wrestling to pursue another career following his release from the promotion last year.

The couple arrived at the end of the show during a promo segment between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3rd.

Karrion made his presence felt by attacking Drew from behind on the entrance ramp. Scarlett then placed an hour glass in front of The Tribal Chief as Kross motioned to his wrist and said "tick tock" to signify Roman's reign as champion is coming to an end.

On a recent episode of RAW announcer Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, Kross revealed that he was encouraged to fight in the UFC and was also close to accepting a three-fight deal with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

"Here's some breaking news. So Daniel Gracie is one of our head instructors for jiu-jitsu. He was encouraging me to relocate to Philadelphia to fight in the UFC. Then on top of that, while that was going on, I was speaking with David Feldman from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and I was on the verge of taking a three fight deal. ” H/T WrestlingNews.co

He added that he was getting involved with television projects but they kept getting delayed, which allowed him to be available when WWE made the call to have him return to the company.

Gunther reportedly loses out on a main-event match due to Karrion Kross' return to WWE

Kross' return may have caused the current Intercontinental Champion to miss out on a big match following the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gunther versus Drew McIntyre seemed like a natural fit, but it doesn't appear that match will happen. Dave noted that Drew McIntyre versus Karrion Kross seems more likely following The Chosen One's battle against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Gunther remains a focal point in the company as the Intercontinental Champion. In the main event of last week's edition of SmackDown, the 34-year-old defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

