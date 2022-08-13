"Gunther vs. Shin rocked" - Top WWE star praises Intercontinental Championship match from SmackDown

While the WWE Intercontinental match last night wowed the audience, fans weren't the only ones amazed by the show put on by Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the match.

Last night, in the main event of SmackDown, Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in an intense encounter.

The two took each other to the limit, and it seemed that the title might also change hands. The classic match drew "this is awesome" chants from the crowd.

Despite Nakamura's best efforts, he lost to Gunther following a devastating powerbomb.

Taking to Twitter, Rollins shared the following about the match:

"Gunther vs. Shin rocked."

The match received a lot of praise online after the show went off the air as well. Fans have gone as far as to say that it was one of the best matches they have seen all year.

The secondary titles have lately started gaining prominence in WWE

Following Triple H assuming creative control of WWE, several things have changed, including how secondary championships like the United States and Intercontinental Titles have been treated.

Earlier this week on RAW, Ciampa challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. The match was built during the previous week and the show itself. A promo package featuring the illustrious history of the title leading up to the match aired. Ciampa even wore a robe from Harley Race, the former NWA United States Champion.

The bout itself delivered on all levels and garnered a positive response from the audience. While Lashley successfully defended the title, he now faces a tougher challenge from AJ Styles on RAW next week.

Casey Flynn @CaseyFlynn6542 It does my heart good that the WWE is showing old history footage for the IC Title and The US Title and giving the history of those secondary titles the respect they deserve and all I got to say is good things happen when Triple H is in charge of creative. #WWESmackDown It does my heart good that the WWE is showing old history footage for the IC Title and The US Title and giving the history of those secondary titles the respect they deserve and all I got to say is good things happen when Triple H is in charge of creative. #WWESmackDown

The Intercontinental Championship is being treated with similar reverence. On SmackDown, a video was run before the match, highlighting the honor and esteem of the title. Plus, the match main eventing the show further added to the title's prominence.

WWE commentators Pat McAfee and Michael Cole also noted the title's significance throughout SmackDown. It was also referred to by some of its old monikers, like the "blue collar championship" or the "working man's title."

With Nakamura now seemingly out of the way, it would be interesting to see who Gunther takes on next in his unstoppable reign.

