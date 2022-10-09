Karrion Kross breaks silence after questionable finish at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross spoke his mind on Twitter after defeating Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Kross secured his first win at the main roster premium live event with some questionable antics by Scarlett. He and McIntyre featured in a Strap match where Kross came out at the top. In the closing moments, McIntyre was set to hit a Claymore when Scarlett entered the ring and used pepper spray to blind McIntyre while allowed Kross to hit him with his finishing move.

After the event, Kross went on Twitter and explained his actions. Here's what he wrote:

"In a game with no rules, The only thing that matters is to win. #FallAndPray"

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross



The only thing that matters is to win.



#FallAndPray In a game with no rules,The only thing that matters is to win. In a game with no rules,The only thing that matters is to win.#FallAndPray https://t.co/abOQ0aIylG

Karrion Kross says Drew McIntyre has the potential to beat Roman Reigns

In 2020, Karrion Kross defeated Keith Lee and won the NXT Championship. Unfortunately, he relinquished the title as he got injured during the match. The following year, he won the title from Finn Balor but was moved to the main roster where he lost to Jeff Hardy in less than a minute on debut.

After a disappointing time on the main roster, he was released from the company only to return after SummerSlam 2022. Since his return, the feud with McIntyre was his first. On WWE's The Bump before WWE Extreme Rules, Kross said McIntyre has the potential to beat Roman Reigns:

"Drew lives by a series of codes and ethics and principles that actually work against him. If he was ready and willing to do the things that we're ready and willing to do, he would have beaten Roman Reigns. I'll go on record and say I think he does have the potential to be Roman, but up here [mind] he's not where he needs to be and we're going to take full advantage of that tonight."

It will be interesting to see if The Herald of Doomsday goes after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion or continues a feud with The Scottish Warrior in the coming months.

Do you want to see Karrion Kross face Roman Reigns at Survivor Series? Sound off in the comment section.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes