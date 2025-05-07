Karrion Kross to re-form Final Testament with two debuting WWE Superstars after Backlash? Exploring potential hint

WWE Backlash is the next big premium live event. The show is set to air this weekend and it features many big names, but several stars are also missing from the event. As a result, immediately following Backlash, fans could see a reset of sorts where new stories begin.

One star not on the Backlash card is Karrion Kross. The former Final Testament leader hasn't been featured as prominently since The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering were released. That could change soon, however, if he re-forms the group with two debuting stars: Vincent and Dutch.

For those unaware, Vincent and Dutch are collectively known as The Righteous. The two were rumored to be signing with WWE in 2023, alongside names such as Kylie Rae and Jay White, until Vince McMahon returned and instituted a hiring freeze. Dutch and Vincent later went to AEW.

The pair have left the company now, however, which means they could finally join WWE. As for the link to Kross, he put up a video in black and white on social media, doing the hand gesture that The Righteous is so well known for.

Following that teaser, some fans are convinced that The Righteous could be joining the sports entertainment juggernaut soon and align with Karrion. If this is indeed the plan, the trio, along with Scarlett, could be a dangerous force to be reckoned with on RAW.

This could be the start of a major push for Karrion Kross in WWE

Most fans feel Karrion Kross hasn't been used prominently on television as of late, but the WWE star has created a lot of buzz. His videos and interviews on social media and other platforms have led to a lot of fans getting behind him.

In fact, when Kross shows up on WWE TV now, the crowd noticeably pops. That reaction may lead to a push, but Kross will need more than just the crowd and his wife behind him. Enter The Righteous.

As a group, Dutch, Vincent, and Kross could be ruthless. Monday Night RAW has a few stables already, but they're either dealing with drama, like The Judgment Day, or have numerous enemies, such as Paul Heyman's group or even American Made.

Kross and especially The Righteous could sort of start fresh as a new Final Testament. They could choose their targets and then attempt to slowly take over the sports entertainment juggernaut. Who knows, as a group, they could even capture gold.

Could Kross become the Intercontinental Champion? Could The Righteous win tag team gold? All of this is possible following Backlash this weekend.

