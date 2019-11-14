Kay Lee Ray and Bayley show up on NXT, Triple H comments

Io Shirai with Bianca Belair and Kay Lee Ray

Tonight's episode of NXT was filled with chaos. Io Shirai and Mia Yim contributed to it as well when they faced each other in a Ladder match ahead of NXT TakeOver: WarGames. The two female NXT Superstars tore the house down with a gruesome battle to provide their team with an advantage ahead of the first-ever women's WarGames match.

As Mia Yim was about to grab the contract to win the matchup, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray showed up and pushed her off the ladder. She then aided Io Shirai to climb the ladder and eventually win the bout.

WWE and Triple H later confirmed that Kay Lee Ray will be the fourth member of Shayna Baszler's team and join sides with the NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair against Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae for the WarGames match.

Post-match, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler made her way out to congratulate her teammate, Io Shirai, for the victory but Bayley ambushed her from behind. The SmackDown Women's Champion later revealed that she was behind the assault on several female NXT talents and blamed Baszler and Triple H for forcing her to take such measures.

