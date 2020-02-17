Kay Lee Ray calls out Becky Lynch for Champion vs Champion Match at NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin

KLR vs The Man?! Count me in!

Becky Lynch has been making waves in the United States, and globally, as the RAW Women's Champion, but might The Man return to Ireland for a Champion vs Champion Match?

Well, current WWE United Kingdom Champion Kay Lee Ray has taken aim at her fellow champion in a very public way, tweeting out, "GIVE ME THE MAN IN DUBLIN!" and tagging several official WWE accounts in the post.

Way back in April 2019, I spoke with Kay Lee Ray ahead of her official NXT UK debut, where the Johnstone-born Superstar told myself that she wanted a match with Becky Lynch.

Well, the more things change, the more they stay the same as KLR reiterated that desire when I spoke with her in January!

Last time I spoke with you, just before you debuted, you said your dream opponent was Becky Lynch. Is that still a match you're looking for?

Oh, yes. 100%! I think we keep getting tagged in these Champions of WWE, and as far as I'm aware, it's only me and Becky that's stayed the same.

If she wants to do a wee Title vs Title. I'd be more than happy with that, but I know the powers that be might not be happy with me saying that - but, yeah, I'd definitely be up for wrestling Becky.

