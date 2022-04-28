"I have to resurrect my past" - Kay Lee Ray explains her new WWE name

WWE Superstar Kay Lee Ray has offered an explanation for her new ring name.

On the April 26 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, the Scottish star reintroduced herself as Alba Fyre in a vignette. This is one of many name changes that have taken place due to Vince McMahon reportedly not wanting stars to use their indie names.

In the video, former NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray stated that fire represents her rebirth. She also noted that the name holds a lot of significance as “Alba” is the Scottish Gaelic name for her native Scotland.

“It’s been eight months since the voyage began," said Fyre. "But do you know who I really am? A fighter? Yes. A warrior? Yes. A champion. But what do you know abut me? To understand me now, I have to resurrect my past. Fire represents life, but in my case? A rebirth. A resurrection of where I come from. I am Alba Fyre.”

Kacy Catanzaro explains her name change in WWE

Kay Lee Ray isn't the only female NXT star to be renamed recently. Earlier this month, Kacy Catanzaro saw her name being changed to Katana Chance.

In an exclusive digital backstage segment, Catanzaro said that the new branding was an attempt to showcase her energetic side in front of the viewers. She also emphasized that there's more to her character than simply partying.

"There are parts of me that people haven’t seen, except maybe Kayden, where I get to do what I want. And that’s shooting back straight whiskey and letting loose. Kayden isn’t the only one that can party and shake a little something. That is Katana Chance and that is the energy I’ll be bringing to NXT from now on.”

What do you think of the recent name changes in WWE NXT 2.0? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

