"Keep that energy" - Becky Lynch sends warning to 24-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of title match

Becky Lynch has delivered a warning to a 24-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of their title match next week.

The rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch finally came to an end this past Saturday night at WWE Payback in Pittsburgh. Lynch defeated the Hall of Famer in a Steel Cage match to begin the premium live event. After the match, Zoey Stark left Trish Stratus behind as well. Stark debuted as Stratus' protege and helped her defeat Lynch at Night of Champions in May.

Following her victory at Payback, Becky Lynch was confronted by NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton backstage. Lynch told Stratton that she would be coming for the NXT Women's Championship, and the match was made official for next Tuesday night.

Lynch took to her Instagram story today to send a warning to the NXT Women's Champion. The Man shared a video from a recent promo from Stratton and noted that she is going to need that same energy to defeat her on WWE NXT:

"Keep that energy. You're going to need it," she wrote on Instagram.

Tiffany Stratton reveals she is very confident heading into title defense against Becky Lynch on WWE NXT

Tiffany Stratton does not seem to be intimidated by Becky Lynch heading into their title match next Tuesday night.

Stratton appeared on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump and noted that Big Time Becks is the one coming after her. Stratton added that this is one of the biggest matches of her career, and she feels confident heading into it:

"I'm very confident, but I also know that Becky is one of the best of all time. She's one of the best wrestlers in the female division. I have to say that this is definitely one of the biggest matches of my career but also my career began two years ago, and Becky is coming after me, like I said last night. So I have to say that I am very confident going into this," she said. [From 50:54 - 51:25]

Becky Lynch will go down as one of the greatest female superstars of all time, but there is a glaring omission from her resume. The 36-year-old has never held the NXT Women's Championship in her career and has the opportunity to capture the title next week on WWE NXT.

