Keith Lee lays down stunning future challenge to Brock Lesnar after Royal Rumble collision

Brock Lesnar and Keith Lee at the Royal Rumble

Each and every year, the Royal Rumble match throws together all sorts of unlikely pairings and opponents. Stars whose paths wouldn’t normally cross are able to collide – sometimes with devastating results. Friends often become foes, and unlikely alliances are formed, albeit briefly.

The 2020 men’s Royal Rumble bout served to be no exception, with NXT, RAW and SmackDown stars all thrown together for mass confrontation. One such highlight saw NXT favorite Keith Lee enter the fray – at one point staring down Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate dominated the early parts of the match-up, dismantling and eliminating some 13 Superstars and tying Braun Strowman’s Rumble record in the process.

Lee was among those, but he certainly proved hard enough to shift during his three-and-a-half-minute cameo in the match. The moment he stood toe-to-toe with Lesnar certainly proved to be one of the highlights of the hour-long bout for fans in attendance.

The 35-year-old has since taken to social media to revel in the clash against the WWE Champion. He also teased a future confrontation to the two, which is undoubtedly on a ‘must see’ list for the vast majority of fans.

Often I'm asked why I smile/smirk so much. Simplest answer I can offer is that I love top level competition.



And this? It's the highest. I was enthralled. Who knows what would have happened 1 on 1? I hope to one day find out.#FirstOfMyKind #Leegion #BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/N33vDUWDow — Prestigious Lee (@RealKeithLee) January 29, 2020

“I was enthralled,” Lee penned on his Twitter account, referring to Lesnar as “the highest” of top-level competition. In the interim, however, the Texas-born star has his hands full after recently winning the NXT North American Championship, defeating Roderick Strong earlier this month.

