Keith Lee on WWE praise: 'I belong here'

Keith Lee is on a roll

It's hard to argue that we've seen a more meteoric rise from any WWE superstar in recent times that surpasses that of Keith Lee. Since arriving on NXT his natural charisma, fierce athleticism and likeability factor have captured the hearts and minds of WWE fans and legends alike.

Keith recently made an appearance on WWE Backstage, where he was heaped with praise by Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Booker T, along with Renee Young and Paige. He took to Twitter to show his gratitude and had some interesting remarks concerning his rising status in WWE.

When I say something like last night was unfathomable for me....I mean it....



Sitting there, shooting the breeze with a few Hall of Famers, the lovely Renee Young, hanging out at Fox Sports....unreal.



But one thing I felt in those amazing moments was... "I belong here." https://t.co/7rYFjbaSec — Prestigious Lee (@RealKeithLee) February 19, 2020

"I belong here"

Strong words, but it's hard to argue with the NXT North American Champion, whose impressive skills in the ring have already bled through to the mainstream WWE audience thanks to his well-received appearances at Survivor Series and in the Royal Rumble.

Lee has already been the subject of much discussion on WWE Backstage, where former WWE Champion CM Punk said that he believed Lee should have been the man to win the Royal Rumble and head to the main event of WrestleMania:

Mighty praise indeed.

Following Lee's WWE career has been a joy thus far and, if his praise and confidence are anything to go by, we'll all be basking in his glory for a long time to come.