Ken Shamrock News: Former WWE Superstar returns to professional wrestling

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
News
269   //    29 Dec 2018, 09:55 IST

Ken Shamrock was a huge part of WWE in the 90s
Ken Shamrock was a huge part of WWE in the 90s

What's the story?

Most people know Ken Shamrock as a UFC Hall of Famer, but it's impossible to deny the role he played in sports entertainment too. Shamrock had very successful runs in both WWE and TNA.

Wrestling Inc. reports that he's returning to the professional wrestling ring on January 31. He will be taking on 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor.

In case you didn't know...

Ken Shamrock is a former Intercontinental Champion, as well as a King Of The Ring tournament winner. He was also a former Tag Team Champion, with the departed Big Boss Man.

He also enjoyed a run in TNA's early days, where he became the NWA World Heavyweight Champion, and won the Gauntlet For The Gold, thereby becoming the first TNA Champion. He was also the special guest referee for the legendary match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Shamrock also wrestled extensively in the independent circuit in the early 2000s.

The heart of the matter

Ken Shamrock seemingly retired from professional wrestling a decade ago, in 2009, when he took on former WWE and current Impact Wrestling writer, Jimmy Jacobs. He will compete at the Ultimate Bar Brawl in Atlanta, which is currently being promoted by McAloon Productions.

It must be noted that Shamrock has spoken about wanting to return to WWE in the past, on more than one occasion. Shamrock's last performance was in November, which was his big return to the wrestling ring. It remains to be seen if this match will lead to further matches, down the line as well.

What's next?

WWE has brought back a lot of stars from the past, and Shamrock could be in this esteemed list. Only time will really tell if this return will end up happening or not. One can only hope!

Do you want to see Ken Shamrock in a WWE ring again? Let us know in the comments.

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Contact Us Advertise with Us