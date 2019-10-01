Kendall Marie talks about being a professional wrestling referee, Aubrey Edwards, AEW, WWE and more (Exclusive)

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 109 // 01 Oct 2019, 08:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aubrey Edwards at Rebel Girls 3 (Credit: Lady Bell Wrestling Photos)

Kendall 'Juice Box' Marie is making a lot of headway in the world of professional wrestling as a referee at only 18 years of age. Given her age, one would not expect much, but she has already taken great strides to advance in her career.

She has become a mainstay at the 3-2-1 Battle Promotion and has been making tremendous headway in the world of being a professional wrestling referee. Having worked alongside the likes of Aubrey Edwards, there is no limit to where she could be in a couple of years' time.

I had the opportunity to speak to her recently and she talked about 3-2-1 Battle, Aubrey Edwards, how she got the name 'Juice Box', AEW, WWE, and more!

AB: How was it that you first became a referee?

KM: It was an interesting change that I was willing to make to somehow get my name out there and conquer my goals. Making my debut about a year ago, not expecting what I would get from the crowd, AT ALL. It was very interesting. I'm just beyond grateful that I was welcomed by the Battalion, along with other companies in the Pacific Northwest!

AB: Was being a referee something that you always wanted?

KM: Honestly, reffing matches was not my first choice, but it was somewhere in mind. Growing up as a kid who loved wrestling, I have always wanted to do it, no matter the cost. It was something that helped me gained my confidence and I am very glad that I chose this route first a lot more than others that I already had in mind.

Kendall Marie in action against Lucha Libre Volcanica at the Angels of the Winds arena in Everett Washington (Credit: 321tieguy)

AB: At your age, you’re already making comprehensive strides as a referee. Are there any obstacles that you have faced trying to make it in the business?

Advertisement

KM: Yes, there were so many obstacles. It was a difficult road to go down. Very frustrating at times, and sometimes ending up doubting that I would ever get better. Especially around every time I've injured myself or had to be out due to medical emergencies. So far I've dealt with twisted ankles, a dislocated knee, dislocated shoulder, and a recent emergency surgery to get my appendix out. My main obstacles have just been injuries. But others have been my mental health and cardio.

Continue to read about how Aubrey Edwards influenced Kendall, how she met Chris Jericho and Daniel Bryan, and being a female referee

1 / 3 NEXT