Kenny Omega reveals the real reason why he lost to PAC at AEW All Out (Exclusive)

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 60 // 20 Sep 2019, 10:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The world is still reeling after the extremely unexpected result

It's been a whirlwind twenty-four hours since the reports of Kenny Omega taking a shot at NXT talent went public, hours after the black and gold brand went live on USA Network. But there was a lot more in that interview than the one remark, and perhaps the most interesting thing concerned his loss to PAC at All Out.

Like in the pieces that preceded this one, I'd like to thank Andruew Tang (SPW) for conducting the interview and to Vinayak Sodhi (Wrestle Square) for setting the whole thing up. The Wednesday Night Wars are officially underway and it's a great time to be a fan of sports entertainment.

Just to give you guys an overview of the match, Jon Moxley was supposed to originally face off against Omega, but unfortunately, had to pull out days before the match owing to an unfortunate injury. PAC, whom you may know as Neville from his WWE run, would show up and take Omega on in a solid clash.

The way the match ended is what made buzz worldwide, as Omega passed out to the dreaded Brutalizer move. Omega weighed in on the same, during the said interview:

Look. So, I lost to PAC. Big deal. Big deal. Look at the guy. He's in incredible shape. One of the greatest of all time. One of the best in the world. And he surprised me. What am I supposed to say? Am I going to tell you I was focused on PAC? No. Is that an excuse? No. I wasn't focused on you.

Omega would go on to reveal the reason why he lost the match:

I was thinking all night long about Jon Moxley. What would he have been doing in these situations? What would this match be like? Would I be doing this kind of athletic wrestling style with Jon Moxley? Would I be showing everyone my technical ability like I showed with PAC? No!

Advertisement

Omega went on to have a very different kind of match than he expected to:

I was preparing myself for a fight on that night. That's how I honed my body. That's how I trained. And then instead, you pull the rug out from under me and you send me PAC. Pretty much the greatest high-flier of all time. Technical mastermind. Some dude who's coming in completely fresh.

But the loss doesn't bother Omega:

Yeah, of course I'm going to lose. I don't even care. See if I care. I was preparing for you, Jon. I'm not even gunning for the belt anymore. I'm gunning for you. What's my win-loss record, against you? Huh? Right now I think it's 1-0.

The @BASTARDPAC had an impressive debut at #AEWAllOut, letting the Chicago crowd know, why he's considered one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. Who do you think is ready to step up to the plate to face him next? #AEW #AllEliteWrestling #AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/H01JFTtBFi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 13, 2019

Well, fans certainly don't have to wait long for the clash. It comes our way very soon indeed.

Tickets are on sale now for #AEWFullGear LIVE from Baltimore's @RoFoArena - Sat, Nov 9th - 7pm Bell time ... For tickets visit - https://t.co/2ZSlbckBmt pic.twitter.com/u3dmz5PvGE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Don't miss out!