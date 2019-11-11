Kenny Omega sends warning to Jon Moxley after brutal AEW Full Gear match

Kenny Omega has a warning for Jon Moxley after AEW Full Gear (Photo Credit: Twitter and AEW)

Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley took each other to the limit in the unsanctioned main event of AEW Full Gear. Omega took to Twitter to give fans an update and also had a warning for Jon Moxley.

Kenny Omega's message for Jon Moxley

AEW's Full Gear PPV ended with a brutal lights out match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Omega and Mox pulled out all the stops, battling through broken glass and barbed-wire, with Moxley even tearing up a part of the ring at one point to expose the wood underneath. Moxley left Full Gear with the win after hitting Omega with a Paradigm Shift to the exposed wood.

Omega took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the Lights Out match at Full Gear. He revealed that doctors have not cleared him for AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. Omega also had a warning for Jon Moxley, saying that since Moxley had left him alive, he would be back. Check out Omega's Twitter post below:

I lost and doctors won’t clear me for TV.



The problem is that you left me alive and I’ll be back.



I win. #AEWFullGear #AEW — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 11, 2019

Chris Jericho comments on the future of the Inner Circle

Chris Jericho made a bold claim about the future of the Inner Circle in the post-Full Gear media scrum saying that the Inner Circle could go on to become one of the greatest factions in wrestling history:

"The real nWo was comprised of three legit main event Superstars. Inner Circle is based on my genius, my idea. And already, the other four members have become bigger stars than they ever were anywhere else.

"People didn't even know who these guys were, like I said now that they know who they are, and give us another 6 weeks, a month, or two months, or three months, or four months, there's no doubt we'll go down as the greatest faction in wrestling history. Never mind the Four Horsemen, the nWo, or DX, or you name whoever." H/T: WINC