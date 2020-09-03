Kevin Nash confirms that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19

It's been a very rough day as far as the COVID-19 updates go. The Rock and AJ Styles confirmed that they had tested positive for COVID-19, and now, Kevin Nash has also revealed he and his family had tested positive for the virus.

Nash responded to a tweet from The Rock and detailed the struggles that he and his family had to endure during the COVID-19 phase. Nash didn't confirm whether or not he still had the virus, but he revealed that his wife had not gotten her sense of taste and smell back. The WWE Hall of Famer's son was asymptomatic.

Nash thanked The Rock for raising awareness about the seriousness of the situation regarding COVID-19.

Here's what the former nWo member had to say:

Welcome to the team. Very sorry you're family is infected. I was tired for a while didn't train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn't got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it's real.

The postponed plan for Kevin Nash and nWo's HOF induction due to COVID-19

As we had reported earlier, The Rock and AJ Styles revealed that they had contracted COVID-19.

Kevin Nash made his last WWE appearance on a SmackDown episode in March for a 'Moment of Bliss' segment with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

It was announced that Kevin Nash would go into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the New World Order alongside Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. Kevin Nash has previously been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 as a solo act.

The WWE Hall of Fame 2020 ceremony had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A new date and location have not been announced as of this writing.

An update from WrestleVotes revealed the following:

WWE's plan regarding the 2020 Hall of Fame was to do it at a corresponding PPV once fans returned, ideally SummerSlam. That obviously didn't happen. With no fans until November at the earliest, the plan is now to induct the 2020 class as the class of 2021 during WrestleMania 37.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several people around the world, which includes many high-profile names from the professional wrestling industry. We at Sportskeeda pray for all the people affected by the dreaded virus and hope that they undergo a complete and healthy recovery.