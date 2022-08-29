"He was sopping wet" - Kevin Nash discloses odd interaction with WWE Hall of Famer

Kevin Nash recently reacted to a clip of WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior discussing The Kliq during an interview. The Kliq was a backstage group made up of Kevin, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

On an episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin reacted to a clip of Ultimate Warrior calling The Kliq "scumbags" and claiming that they tried to destroy people. Nash dismissed the comments and told a few stories about his experiences with Warrior.

The 63-year-old relayed that he once got high and challenged Ultimate Warrior to a fight on Twitter. Nash asked him to put up $100,000 for a fight and Warrior spent three days editing his response:

"I'm watching this thing and I'm looking at all these edits, and how many days it must of took for him to do this. I was thinking, 'Oh wow man, I didn't realize you would give me that much real estate in your brain.'"[08:20-08:31]

The former five-time WCW Champion added that he spoke with Ultimate Warrior at a 2014 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and the incident really stuck with him:

"I can see he's just looking at me. I get close enough where I could have struck him... I put my hand out and said 'congratulations' and we hugged. He was sopping wet, and it was freezing in this room, and he was sopping wet. I'm thinking to myself in retrospect, he was in trouble, because he had a heart attack like two days later." [09:39-10:07]

Kevin Nash on working in WWE under Vince McMahon

Kevin also discussed his time working under Vince McMahon in WWE on the Kliq This podcast.

Nash performed under the name Diesel in the company and served as Shawn Michaels' bodyguard early in his career, capturing the WWE Championship once. Nash joined WCW alongside Scott Hall in 1996, and the two would go on to form the infamous New World Order faction with Hulk Hogan.

Kevin was complimentary of Vince and claimed that he was one of those people that would always give you 100% of their attention. He noted that Vince would never cut anybody off, but would listen and explain why the person is wrong once they are done talking:

"Vince was always one of those people that was — you could just tell that you had his attention 100%. I learned very quickly that he would of course expect that — like he didn't want to be cut off. He'll sit there, listen to you and go, 'Well that's why I think you're wrong, and this why here,'" said Nash.

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash Thank you @VinceMcMahon with out you believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime I would not be who or where I currently am. Love you boss Thank you @VinceMcMahon with out you believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime I would not be who or where I currently am. Love you boss

The two-time Hall of Famer is also encouraged by the changes Triple H has made in WWE and hopes they continue.

