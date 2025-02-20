Kevin Owens to cause another injury; former WWE Champion to return? 4 ways Sami Zayn vs. The Prizefighter can end at Elimination Chamber 2025

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are ready to write another chapter in their rivalry at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. The two men have fought each other several times in the past since they joined the company, right from their days in WWE NXT.

Their friendship turned bitter once again, according to Owens at least, when Sami Zayn failed to help him win the Undisputed WWE Championship at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Zayn cared about his friend’s well-being more than the title that hung above the ring.

The Prizefighter responded by injuring Sami with a Package Piledriver on last week’s episode of RAW. Their match at Elimination Chamber will tell a story that will likely keep fans glued till WWE WrestleMania 41.

Check out the four ways Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens’ Unsanctioned Match at WWE Elimination Chamber could end.

#4. Kevin Owens wins the match via referee stoppage

Kevin Owens has been unstoppable since turning heel. He has attacked many top stars and recently put Sami Zayn on the shelf.

The two former friends have had some of the best WWE matches in the past and have been extremely physical during their contests. Elimination Chamber will host something similar, and the Unsanctioned Match will give them a free hand to go all out in front of the hometown fans.

The two men could fight all around the arena without bothering to take things into the ring or going for the pin on each other. In the end, Kevin Owens could hit Sami Zayn with a devastating move like the Package Piledriver, rendering him unable to compete any further.

The referee could award the match to KO following Zayn’s inability to continue. This would protect both men from taking a pin and advance their rivalry.

#3. The match ends with injuries to both superstars

As stated earlier, the two WWE stars will leave no stone unturned in hopes of injuring one another. Kevin Owens is bitter at his former friend for caring about others, including Roman Reigns, more than him. Meanwhile, The Underdog from the Underground is done being betrayed by Owens time and again.

At Elimination Chamber, the two men could put each other through hell before KO hits a Frog Splash near the stage through a bunch of tables. This could effectively leave both men injured and unable to compete any longer.

The match could end in a No Contest, allowing both men to take some time off before returning to take their rivalry into WrestleMania 41.

#2. Sami Zayn gets his moment at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn had a marquee match in Canada at the 2023 Elimination Chamber where he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, he failed to defeat the OTC in front of his family.

At the 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber, Triple H could give him the big win to get his moment. He could go over in the Unsanctioned Match and defeat Kevin Owens after enduring a lot of pain.

Zayn has been on a losing spree, and Karrion Kross wants him to do something different to get ahead. The win could see him show signs of a heel turn to spice up the future of the rivalry.

#1. Randy Orton returns to get back at KO

Randy Orton has been out of action since Kevin Owens hit him with a Piledriver on the November 8, 2024, episode of SmackDown. WWE fans have been anxiously waiting to see The Viper return to their screens.

Orton could return at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where he could go after Owens again. He could beat down The Prizefighter in the Unsanctioned Match and help Sami Zayn secure the win.

The win could tease an alliance between Randy Orton and Sami Zayn. However, The Underdog from the Underground could also tease a heel turn himself, which will be in line with his interactions with Karrion Kross.

