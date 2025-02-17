Kevin Owens to cause another injury; Sami Zayn to bring in secret weapon? 5 Potential endings to WWE’s biggest grudge feud

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have reentered another rivalry, and WWE fans know what they’re in for. The two stars have had one of the best partnerships and matches in the industry’s history.

Owens attacked Zayn on RAW a couple of weeks ago after the latter’s loss to CM Punk. He left his former friend injured after a devastating Package Piledriver.

The Prizefighter has challenged Sami Zayn to a match at the Elimination Chamber, and the two men might be set to tear it down again. It could be one of the greatest grudge rivalries of all time.

Check out the five potential endings to WWE’s biggest grudge feud between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

#5. The two stars could put the feud to rest at Elimination Chamber in Canada

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn both hail from Canada. That means they will do everything in their power to win the contest in their home country.

The two men could put on a classic at WWE Elimination Chamber. Likely, WWE would not book any top title matches at the event, especially due to the two Chamber matches set for the show.

That could see the two former friends give it their all and put on another classic for the fans in their home country. The classic contest could see Kevin Owens finally pick up a meaningful win at the PLE to put the feud to rest and get into another rivalry heading into WrestleMania 41.

#4. Karrion Kross continues to play havoc

Karrion Kross has been trying to get into Sami Zayn’s mind. The interactions between the two stars could see Zayn turn heel down the road.

At Elimination Chamber, The Herald of Doomsday could return to make a mark. He could interfere in the contest and cause The Underdog from the Underground to lose the contest.

It would help Kevin Owens get ahead as a heel without handing Zayn another clean loss at a PLE. The angle could also see Sami give in to the dark side and eventually join Kevin’s cause or partner with Karrion Kross, who recently lost a few partners.

#3. Kevin Owens could punish his friend once again

The Prizefighter has been relentless in his current WWE run as a heel. He hasn’t cared for his actions against other top stars, and the management has surprisingly let him off the hook without much punishment.

Kevin Owens could dig down deep once again if Sami Zayn refuses to give in and stay down for the three count. He could get a steel chair and hit the banned Package Piledriver move on the weapon to cause his former friend a major injury.

The angle would cement Owens as a bigger heel than he already is while awarding the disqualification win to Zayn. It could keep their feud alive for a later date, as The Underdog from the Underground could take an extended break from the ring.

#2. Randy Orton could return as Sami Zayn’s secret weapon at WWE Elimination Chamber

The 2025 Royal Rumble did not see Randy Orton return to the ring. However, The Viper could mark his return at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE.

WWE fans could see Orton return as Sami Zayn's secret weapon against Kevin Owens at the premium live event. He could hit The Prizefighter with an RKO behind the referee’s back to help Zayn win.

It could be revealed that Zayn had planned with Orton to teach Owens a lesson at the PLE. The Viper’s return could see him get into a feud with The Prizefighter heading into WWE WrestleMania 41, where the two men could have a marquee match.

#1. WWE WrestleMania 41 could host the final showdown for the grudge rivalry

Triple H could be looking to take the biggest grudge feud of 2025 to WrestleMania 41. It looks like most of the rivalries for the event will start building up on the road to WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a lot of history and could tell a completely different story.

A tainted win for Kevin Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber could see the two men continue their feud heading into The Show of Shows. Sami Zayn could propose a Hell in a Cell match for the event, and The Prizefighter could agree to it.

The big match at the Grandest Stage will make it worth a watch for many. It would also complete the two men’s bucket list of facing each other at a WrestleMania event.

