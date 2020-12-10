Kevin Owens opens up about his RAW debut against John Cena

WWE Superstar and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens joined WWE India for a special Q&A session. One of the questions asked by a KO fan was about his shocking RAW debut against John Cena in May 2015.

Kevin Owens, who was the NXT Champion at the time, answered John Cena's United States Championship open challenge and received a thunderous reaction from the fans. In what was one of the best RAW debuts of the last decade, Kevin Owens went on to attack John Cena and stomped on the US title, while holding the NXT Championship high.

Kevin Owens took on Cena at WWE Elimination Chamber 2015 a few days later and shocked the fans by pinning him clean. Speaking about his debut, Kevin Owens revealed how special it was for him, his family, and his career.

"So that moment with John Cena is always gonna be something I remember very fondly because I wasn't just making my debut on RAW, I was making my debut with the absolute top face of the company. So, that was pretty incredible and it was, in a way, the beginning of my career on the main roster. But I was already having such a special year up to that point. I had won the NXT Championship, I had made my debut on live events for WWE and all that stuff. So, it just kept the ball rolling and it was a really huge moment, for me, for my family, for my career, everything. Unforgettable!"

Kevin Owens in WWE recently

Kevin Owens has had a year full of ups and downs but is now set to challenge the Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE TLC 2020 later this month. He has had his fair share of issues with Roman and Jey Uso, and fans are excited to see the TLC match between him and the Tribal Chief. Can KO win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career?

