Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn may soon bid their titles goodbye. Potential hint analyzed

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are currently working together as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions in the company. During their title reign, Kevin Owens faced an injury but recently made his return on a recent edition of WWE RAW. The next title defense for Owens and Zayn is already confirmed, as they are set to defend their titles against Indus Sher on August 8, 2023, at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023.

However, an interesting observation has been made on the WWE website, which has sparked speculation about Owens and Zayn potentially parting ways with their titles. This observation is related to how WWE recognizes Owens and Zayn's championship status. If you visit the official Superstar section of the WWE website, the company lists Owens and Zayn as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

These screenshots are from WWE's official website

Interestingly, when you navigate to the individual profiles of Owens and Zayn, the company showcases both the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championship under their profiles. This inconsistency in how WWE recognizes their championship status is intriguing. It also suggests that WWE may not fully recognize the title as the "Undisputed Tag Team Championship," despite referring to Owens and Zayn as "Undisputed Champions" on television.

As far now, no match has been announced for Owens and Sami at the upcoming premium live event Payback 2023. The tag team champions are currently involved in a feud against The Judgment Day.

It remains to be seen how WWE will book them for the upcoming Payback event and whether this inconsistency in title recognition will play a role in their storyline moving forward.

Are Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn losing their titles soon?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn secured the Undisputed Tag Team titles by defeating The Usos at WrestleMania 39. Since then, they have successfully defended their championships on various occasions. However, recent speculation has emerged suggesting that Owens and Zayn could potentially lose the tag team titles at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023.

One possible reason for this speculation is the significance of WWE's return to India after six years. The connection between Indus Sher and India also adds to their appeal as strong contenders for the titles, especially considering the event will take place in front of the Indian crowd.

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 will held in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad

It will be interesting to see if the company decides to put the tag team titles on Indus Sher at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023. Additionally, the presence of Jinder Mahal could potentially play a role in the outcome. He might interfere in the match and cost Owens and Zayn their championship, hence leading Indus Sher to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

The event promises to be a unique and impactful one, and the potential title change could surely add to the excitement among Indian fans.