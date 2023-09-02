Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's future plans teased on SmackDown? Clues hidden in plain sight!

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are gearing up for their upcoming Undisputed Tag Team Title defense at Payback 2023. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, they competed against LWO and secured a quick win. However, the company has already hinted at possible plans for Owens and Zayn.

The reason behind this potential belief is the face-off on the entrance ramp moments before Kevin Owens and Zayn were set to wrestle. For those unaware, this face-off occurred between the duo, Bobby Lashley and Street Profits.

Before this face-off, The All Mighty's newest faction had been putting everyone on notice. However, while the trio was leaving, Owens and Zayn made their way in for their match, which led to a face-off between these two groups.

This face-off likely hints at a future feud between both groups. Moreover, it is a potential hint that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will retain their Undisputed Tag Team Titles in the upcoming defense.

The reason for a potential feud between Lashley's Profits and Owens Zayn could be to involve the newest villainous faction in a significant storyline. If this feud takes place, Street Profits will likely challenge Owens and Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Furthermore, the ideal Premium Live Event for this match could be Fastlane 2023. The show is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's upcoming title defenses

Both Owens and Zayn are already slated for two major championship defenses.

The first significant title defense will occur at Payback 2023, where their titles will be defended against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Anticipation for this match is heightened due to Rhea Ripley's ultimatum to the duo regarding potential changes to Judgment Day if they fail to secure the titles.

So it seems like the fate of the Undisputed tag team title match at Payback will also decide the future of the Judgment Day in WWE.

However, if Owens and Zayn retain their titles at Payback 2023, they will defend them against Indus Sher at Superstar Spectacle 2023. The anticipation is also building among Indian fans as WWE is returning to the country after a six-year-long hiatus.

It will be interesting to see how events unfold in the near future and how the company will book Owens and Zayn for their upcoming title defenses.

