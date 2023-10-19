Kevin Owens to switch his spot on SmackDown with 33-year old and move to RAW? Taking a look at the possibility

Kevin Owens was unveiled as the latest addition to the SmackDown brand in exchange for Jey Uso being transferred to RAW.

KO emerged as the most suitable contender as Jey Uso's replacement on SmackDown. However, that substitution forced the breakup of his partnership with Sami Zayn. It is possible that he could be traded back to RAW and replaced by JD McDonagh, who has been toiling on the red Brand with nothing to do.

Owens and Zayn still have unresolved matters with The Judgment Day on RAW. In the interest of advancing the plot, The Prizefighter may replace McDonagh and reestablish his alliance with Zayn.

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn kicked off this week's episode of RAW and expressed his discontent with Owens being transferred to the blue brand before being targeted by The Judgment Day.

If KO were to be replaced by McDonagh, it is plausible that he may assist Zayn in the forthcoming conflict with The Judgment Day. It has been speculated that the stable will compete in a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023; therefore, Owens competing alongside Zayn makes a lot of sense.

It remains to be seen whether it will come to fruition. Only time will tell.

Kevin Owens talks about his future in WWE

Kevin Owens signed an extended contract with WWE in 2021, which sent a glimmer of hope to fans who wanted to see him conclude his wrestling career in the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with the Toronto Sun, Owens was asked about his future in the ring. KO revealed:

“That’s a great question,” Owens said. “I don’t know. I used to say I don’t see myself not being in the ring for another five to 10 years. And if I said it right now, I’d be lying because, over the last few months, I have to admit, I don’t know if that’s true anymore. I look at things and I don’t know where I stand going beyond the next year and a half [and] I know I want to be involved in wrestling, [and] I know I want to be involved in the WWE and I know I have a place here. I just don’t know where it is exactly. Maybe it’s still in the ring, maybe it’s not. I don’t know.” [H/T: Yahoo]

Is it possible for Kevin Owens to work a part-time schedule? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches