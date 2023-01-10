Kevin Owens trades shots with former champion in cringy WWE RAW opening segment

Kevin Owens traded shots with Baron Corbin in a cringy WWE RAW opening segment.

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW kicked off with KO, who got on the mic. However, before he could finish his first sentence, JBL interrupted him.

JBL, in classic fashion, started by insulting the crowd before saying that no one believed that Kevin Owens would defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Hall of Famer then introduced Baron Corbin as the only person to hold a pinfall victory over Roman Reigns in the past three years.

Baron Corbin came out and said there was no chance Owens could beat Reigns. He even called Kevin a loser. In a comical fashion, Owens buried his face in the turnbuckle, which seemed to throw JBL and Corbin off their game.

Kevin Owens then woke up from his "coma" to challenge Corbin to a match which JBL accepted on his behalf. The entire segment had its fair share of audio issues and was slightly cringy. It just felt forced.

Following his victory against Baron Corbin, The Bloodline came out to brawl with Kevin. However, the latter fought back valiantly using a steel chair, sending the group into retreat.

