Kevin Owens tries to ask important question to Vince McMahon about upcoming Fist Fight match on WWE RAW
Jan 11, 2020 IST
Kevin Owens has been feuding with Seth Rollins for a while now, with the latter turning heel during his feud with The Prize Fighter. This past week on WWE RAW, we saw Owens being joined by a WWE legend - Big Show, who returned to the ring for the first time since November 2018.
WWE announced that Owens, along with Big Show and Samoa Joe, would face off against Rollins and AOP in a Fist Fight match next week on RAW.
The new match type had fans confused, and it seems like even WWE Superstar Owens is in the dark about what this Fist Fight match means. Owens posted a tweet where he said that he tried speaking to Vince McMahon and getting some clarity on the match, but was put on hold for over five hours!
None of the six Superstars who are set to compete in the Fist Fight match next week have been added to any match for the Royal Rumble PPV. It remains to be seen if each of these Superstars will be involved in the Royal Rumble match later this month.
Also Read: Backstage plans for Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe's long-term tag team partner