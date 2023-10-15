Kevin Owens to turn heel after feuding with 38-year-old star on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential direction away from The Bloodline

The most recent episode of SmackDown was incredibly eventful, as Kevin Owens was announced as the newest member of the SmackDown roster as a result of the Jey Uso trade deal. While his move to the blue brand has already sent the internet into a frenzy, there are seemingly other things yet to unravel.

There have been rumors that The Prizefighter might have a change in character and it could happen sooner rather than later, as he embarks on his new journey. Kevin Owen's heel turn might begin after his potential feud against a SmackDown Superstar who is none other than Karrion Kross.

Kross has a history of supposedly heralding a change within all the opponents he feuds with in WWE. The Herald of Doomsday took away Drew McIntyre's temperament after his feud with The Scottish Warrior last year.

On the other hand, Madcap Moss underwent a change in character as the 38-year-old took away his joy. Karrion Kross also feuded with Rey Mysterio and took away the legendary luchador's patience. His feud with Shinsuke Nakamura saw him take away the Japanese superstar's honor.

Therefore, Kevin Owens might feud with Kross, which could result in Karrion Kross taking away The Prizefighter's reluctance. As a result, it could pave the way for Owen's much-anticipated heel turn on SmackDown.

Will Kevin Owens begin a feud with The Bloodline on SmackDown?

Kevin Owens is currently a part of the SmackDown roster, which leads to many possibilities for his feuds and rivalries. One of his most famous rivalries came with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Owens has unfinished business with the faction, as it was they were the reason he couldn't capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief. However, despite being on the same brand again, The Prizefighter might not feud with The Bloodline at this juncture.

This is because both Kevin Owens and The Bloodline are currently on different paths, having distinctive storylines. Roman Reigns and his faction are currently involved in a program with LA Knight and John Cena.

Moreover, AJ Styles is lurking in the shadows to exact vengeance on The Bloodline. On the other hand, Owens only recently stepped foot on SmackDown and WWE seemingly has different plans for him as he embarks on his new journey.

Would you like to see the former Universal Champion turn heel? Sound off in the comments below!