5 possible opponents for Kevin Owens on RAW: Feuding with a real life friend and challenging for a title

The WWE Draft on Night 2 was full of excitement and uncertainty. In one of the night's most dynamic draft picks, Kevin Owens returned to Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE Universal Champion is currently in a feud with Happy Corbin on SmackDown and found himself in a 2-1 handicap situation this past week on the blue brand. Happy Corbin and his aide Madcap Moss took the fight to KO. Corbin sealed the deal by pinning Owens after delivering a devastating End of Days.

With the draft only coming into effect on the October 22 episode of SmackDown after Crown Jewel, KO will certainly be out for revenge this week on the blue-brand.

Having said this, Kevin Owens is also now a RAW superstar and there will be new challenges coming his way once the draft comes into operation.

In this article, we look at 5 potential opponents for Kevin Owens on RAW.

#5. Karrion Kross vs Kevin Owens

Karrion Kross is one of the most destructive forces on Monday Night RAW. The former two-time NXT Champion has laid to rest WWE veterans Jeff Hardy and John Morrison with his decisive finisher, the Kross Jacket.

With Kross and Owens both on Monday Night RAW, a feud could certainly take shape between these superstars pinning an upcoming heel in Kross against an established babyface in Owens.

The contest will help both superstars immensly as KO can compete with one of the best new talents on offer and Karrion Kross can be put over by an experienced WWE campaigner.

Will Kevin Owens meet his doomsday with the Kross Jacket or will the Stunner be enough to keep Karrion Kross down? Whatever is the case, this contest which is a first and will surely be as exciting as they come.

