WWE Draft Night 2 - Best and worst- Disrespectful botch, Former Champion reverts to NXT character, Missed opportunity with Roman Reigns?

WWE Draft Night 2 wasn't nearly as exciting as the first one. It may be that 3 hours of WWE RAW may get a bit tiresome after a while. It may even be that the first night of the Draft had the element of freshness.

This episode of RAW was presented as a special affair, but the two title matches on the show were rematches that we'd already seen.

WWE Draft Night 2 will go down in the history book as a night where a lot of eventful things happened after WWE RAW ended. Did you know Nox and Shotzi have been split up? And they did not even get the title match that they were owed? Natalya and Tamina have seemingly gone their separate ways following the draft as well!

Did you know that following WWE Draft Night 2, Veer will branch off on his own on RAW whereas Shanky and Jinder Mahal will be on SmackDown? Some puzzling decisions indeed.

#3 WWE Draft Night 2 Best/Worst: Gable Steveson

Is it too premature to have Gable Steveson on the main roster already, or does he need a run in NXT? Will he take to the business as quickly as Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey did and rise to the very top? Will he be overwhelmed under the bright lights and succumb to the pressure? Will he cut promos or will there be someone speaking for him?

This was the biggest takeaway coming out of WWE Draft Night 2. All eyes will be on the young man to see what happens next. Let's all hope for the best.

WWE is clearly invested in him to be giving him the push of a lifetime!

