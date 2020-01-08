King Corbin reveals which former WWE Champions have influenced him the most

Despite shifting brands during the WWE Draft, King Corbin has gone from strength to strength being a top heel on Friday Night SmackDown. He's battled the likes of Seth Rollins, Kurt Angle, Shorty G and most recently, Roman Reigns. While speaking with ChiefsWire ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game this upcoming weekend, Corbin revealed that he has been greatly influenced by both Triple H and The Undertaker.

From one generation to the next

One rite of passage in any sport is when legends or former stars pass on their wisdom to the next crop of stars. It happens in most sports like the NFL, MLB and NBA and it also goes a long way in wrestling and WWE. King Corbin revealed that both The Undertaker and Triple H have gone a long way in helping him become one of the most hated heels in pro wrestling today.

"Undertaker is someone I looked up to for his physicality and the mentality, so he’s a guy I grab onto every time he’s around, and he seems very willing to help. And not a lot of guys want to give out secrets, but he helps in how I think about putting things together, and he’s really played a significant role helping me find success and fame."

While The Deadman has helped Corbin out due to both being unique big men in WWE, there is also another man who has been instrumental in the growth of the current generation of WWE Superstars - Triple H. The King mentioned that The Game is very influential in helping to craft his character.

"Same with Triple H, he’s been hands-on with me since day one, and he’s always interested in what I’m doing and how I’m doing and how I can evolve, so those guys have played major roles in helping me grow.

Paying it forward

As two of the greatest Superstars of all time have helped to shape the character of King Corbin, the Lone Wolf himself will one day probably be in the same role. The former Superstars have a lot of great knowledge and insight to pass on to the younger crop which can prove to be helpful.