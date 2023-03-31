Kofi Kingston injury update: Will the WWE star return at WrestleMania 39?

Kofi Kingston suffered an ankle injury earlier this month during a brawl with Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Karrion Kross, and Sheamus. While getting hurt is common for WWE Superstars, with WrestleMania only a few days away, there is some speculation as to whether the New Day member will make an appearance this weekend.

The brawl on SmackDown led to a Fatal 5-way Intercontinental Championship Qualifying Match being booked. However, the plan has since changed due to the New Day member's unfortunate setback, likely ruling him out of any physical action for WrestleMania 39. With no official timetable for his return, fans still hope to see Kofi Kingston this weekend.

It has been reported that Kingston will likely sit out for at least two months after his recent surgery on March 17. He has been quite active on social media and shared an update about his stitches being removed.

Kofi Kingston @TrueKofi 🧵 STITCHES OUT MY BODY! 🪡 🧵 STITCHES OUT MY BODY! 🪡 😵 🧵 STITCHES OUT MY BODY! 🪡 😵 https://t.co/QnYcwkqgwC

Apart from The New Day's short rivalry with NXT's Pretty Deadly, there have not been any major storyline developments for Kofi Kingston surrounding his injury. Despite this, he is still one of WWE's most tenured superstars and is expected to make a comeback after he has completely healed.

A look back at Kofi Kingston's most memorable WrestleMania appearance

Among the many superstars who have left their mark on WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston remains one of the best in-ring performers due to his high-flying moves and creative stunts. Many of his WrestleMania moments did not involve championships; however, he would always bring out the best in his matches.

Kingston's reign as champion at WrestleMania 35 began when he entered the Elimination Chamber as a replacement due to an injury. Fans were in uproar and surprised that one of The New Day's members would compete for a shot at the title. The final two competitors were himself and defending champion Daniel Bryan. Unfortunately for Kingston, he was unable to overcome Bryan.

Over the next few weeks, the Ghanaian-American wrestler was overrun with support from the WWE Universe. Kingston was obviously the number one contender, which booked him a match with the defending champion at WrestleMania 35. He ended up victorious, pinning Bryan and capping off an emotional and heartfelt 11-year journey to the WWE Championship.

Kingston's journey from underdog to champion not only proved his worth as a wrestler but also reminded fans of the importance of perseverance, determination, and never giving up.

It is no secret that Kofi Kingston has earned the love of the fans as well as his fellow WWE Superstars and he continues to be a top contender in the company.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes