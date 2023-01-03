Kofi Kingston reveals heartwarming project outside of WWE

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston disclosed a heartwarming project he and his mother are doing for the people of Ghana this year.

Kingston and Xavier Woods are the current NXT Tag Team Champions. New Day captured the gold by defeating Pretty Deadly at NXT Deadline. Kingston has already declared himself eligible for the men's Royal Rumble match later this month.

The third member of New Day, Big E, has been out of action since suffering a broken neck last year and is set to be reevaluated in March.

Earlier today, Kofi Kingston posted a video on social media featuring his mother. The two outlined their plans to build a computer lab and library in Ghana and asked fans for help:

"Happy New Year! My mom & I are trying make 2023 extra special for children in Ghana by building them a computer lab & library. We need your help! Pls share this vid & go to http://gofundme.com/clickfqe to donate! Today’s a great day to make a difference! Thank you! 🙏🏾 @clickfqe," tweeted Kofi Kingston.

New Day wants younger teams to flourish in WWE

NXT Tag Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about their shocking title win at WWE NXT Deadline earlier this month.

During the interview, Kingston complimented former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. He added that they are in the developmental promotion to help young teams grow:

“Pretty Deadly is so talented,” Kofi Kingston said. “And they’re going to be even bigger than they are now. It’s all about getting experience and getting in there with experienced superstars, then spreading their wings to fly. Anything we can do to help that, we’re here for it. We want them to flourish. That’s what we’re here to do, and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with them again.”

The Usos recently broke New Day's record for longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in company history. It will be interesting to see when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are back on the main roster every week in 2023 and possibly challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships once again.

Are you enjoying New Day in WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

