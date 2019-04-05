Kurt Angle: Top 5 WWE Superstars He Never Wrestled

The Best There Is, Was and Ever Will Be

Kurt Angle will always be remembered as the guy who could do the impossible. He is a living WWE legend. No one in the WWE Universe will ever say that he didn't give a 100% in the ring every time he stepped into that WWE Ring.

He has matches with some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Whether it be The Rock, Steve Austin, Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerro, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, HHH and so forth. The list goes on and on.

There will never be another Olympic Gold Medalist like Kurt Angle. It's also worth mentioning that his time in Impact Wrestling was fabulous as well. Check out his matches with AJ Styles and Samoa Joe.

But in the midst of his time away from WWE, Kurt Angle certainly missed opportunities to wrestle WWE Superstars. Some of these are dream matches and some were right there for the picking. Kurt Angle was the wrestling machine. He would have traded in more blood, sweat, and tears in order to perform in front of the entire WWE Universe.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars Kurt Angle never faced.

#5 Finn Balor

The Demon vs The Wrestling Machine

Kurt Angle has faced many opponents in a WWE ring in front of the entire WWE Universe. One of the few people that Kurt Angle wanted to face was Finn Balor. He even said so himself a couple of years back saying that it would be a dream match.

The Olympic Gold Medalist would have had a great match with Finn Balor. His athleticism was phenomenal but like everything else, age takes a toll on the body.

He may not be what he was once was but this match would have certainly brought the house down. While he's finishing his career with Baron Corbin, perhaps Finn Balor would have been a better choice. He certainly has the WWE fans on his side but WWE has booked him in a program with Bobby Lashley.

But if it had actually happened, it would have certainly been entertaining.

