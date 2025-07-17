LA Knight to drag WWE Attitude Era icon out of retirement for a match at SummerSlam 2025? Looking at the possibility

WWE SummerSlam is on the horizon, and the excitement among fans is rising higher every week. The first-ever two-night SummerSlam is set to feature some of the biggest stars in the company competing against each other, with the premium live event garnering attention from all around the world. While some massive names are set to make an appearance at the Biggest Party of the Summer, former United States Champion LA Knight might not.
The megastar’s match with Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event marked the latter’s unfortunate injury, seemingly ending their feud for now. The star was also featured in the action-packed gauntlet match to determine Gunther’s challenger for SummerSlam, but Knight ended up losing the opportunity.
These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏
With a loss on the red brand, Knight doesn’t have any storylines going on just a couple of weeks before the premium live event. This is a signal that the star might end up missing the show. However, to turn things around, WWE could feature a sudden heel turn for Knight. The megastar could make an appearance on this week’s SmackDown, just to call out Attitude Era legend Stone Cold Steve Austin.
The former United States Champion could take some shots at the WWE Hall of Famer, forcing him to come back from retirement for a massive match at SummerSlam. With the premium live event being a two-night show in itself, a massive twist like this could help WWE generate more ticket sales by urging fans to keep an eye on the show.
Stone Cold Steve Austin himself reportedly informed the Stamford-based company that he still has a match left in him. This could be the perfect way for the company to bring him back and add him to one of the biggest shows of the year. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for both stars ahead of SummerSlam.
WWE veteran addressed Stone Cold Steve Austin’s potential return
With reports of Stone Cold Steve Austin’s potential in-ring return making the rounds all over the internet, veteran writer Vince Russo made some comments on it during a recent episode of The Coach and Bro Show.
The former writer stated that if the Hall of Famer himself feels that he has a match left in him, he won’t embarrass himself by going out in the squared circle just like that. He must have thought it through and surely has the passion to deliver.
"I've been reading about this, and here's the one thing you've got to say about Austin. If he keeps talking about one more match, he knows he's got one more left in him. Steve Austin is the last guy that's going to go out there and embarrass himself. So, if Austin is saying that, I believe he's got one left in him," Russo said. (From 1:13:58 to 1:14:17)
While there is no official word on Austin’s potential return yet, time will tell if the Hall of Famer returns to the squared circle once again.
Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.