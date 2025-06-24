Stone Cold Steve Austin's in-ring return could happen, says ex-WWE writer, for one major reason

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin retired from professional wrestling decades ago, but returned for a one-off match in 2022. Recently, a rumor surfaced that The Texas Rattlesnake wants another match, and Vince Russo thinks it could happen under a major condition.

Recently, a rumor spread that Stone Cold Steve Austin wants to do another match. After his No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, no one expected The Texas Rattlesnake to return to the ring for another bout in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo was asked about the possibility of the 60-year-old WWE veteran's return to the squared circle. The former writer strongly believes that if Austin had thought of it and knew he wouldn't embarrass himself in the ring, the chances of one more match would be possible.

"I've been reading about this, and here's the one thing you've got to say about Austin. If he keeps talking about one more match, he knows he's got one more left in him. Steve Austin is the last guy that's going to go out there and embarrass himself. So, if Austin is saying that, I believe he's got one left in him," Russo said. (From 1:13:58 to 1:14:17)

Top WWE star warns Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin made a grand return to WWE earlier this year during WrestleMania 41 weekend. The Hall of Famer's infamous match with Bret Hart from WrestleMania 13 made history as the first ever match to get inducted into the illustrious list in a new category called "Immortal Moment."

On WrestleMania 41 Night 2, The Texas Rattlesnake appeared in the ring and announced the attendance for both nights. The recent rumor that the 60-year-old WWE veteran wants to have another match came out of nowhere, and Bronson Reed reacted to it with a warning.

The Colossal has been hitting his Tsunami finisher on superstars to make a statement, and intends to do the same if the multi-time world champion returns to the promotion for another match. The former North American Champion tweeted a warning to Austin.

"Stone Cold Steve TSUNAMI!!!," Reed tweeted on X/Twitter.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for the WWE Hall of Famer in the coming months.

