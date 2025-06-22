Stone Cold Steve Austin receives brutal warning amid WWE return speculation

Stone Cold Steve Austin last competed in a wrestling match at WrestleMania 38. Amid rumors of the Texas Rattlesnake's return to the squared circle, WWE Superstar "Big" Bronson Reed has issued a warning to the 60-year-old.
The WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance during this year's edition of The Showcase of The Immortals to announce the attendance figures for the two-night event. It was recently reported that the veteran told several people during WrestleMania week that he still might have one more match in him.
Bronson Reed recently quoted an X/Twitter post about the rumors to send a direct warning to the former WWE Champion. The Aussie insinuated that he would flatten the veteran with his Tsunami.
"Stone Cold Steve TSUNAMI!!!" he wrote.
Check out the X/Twitter post below:
Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals one thing he should have done differently at WrestleMania 38
Stone Cold Steve Austin returned to the squared circle for one night at WrestleMania 38 to wrestle Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. The veteran put forth an impressive performance to secure a win over The Prizefighter.
During an earlier interview with The Takedown on SI, Austin noted that while watching his match with KO later, he realized the crowd was very loud. The three-time Royal Rumble winner noted he wished he had taken more time, savored the moment, and worked the fans in more. The veteran further wished to have slowed down drastically and made it even better.
"And when I went out there, I think I couldn't hear the crowd as much as I wanted to. When I watched it back, the crowd was into it. It was very, very loud, yes, but I wish I would have taken more time, savored more moments, and worked the people a little bit more than I did. I think I was in a space of not knowing what I had and trying to be a little too frantic. I could have slowed down drastically and made that better. And I wish that I would have. I haven't told too many people that, but I told you," he said.
Check out the interview in the video below:
It will be interesting to see if Stone Cold Steve Austin returns to WWE for at least one more match in the future.