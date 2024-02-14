LA Knight to face 26-year veteran at WrestleMania XL? How WWE may have subtly confirmed it on RAW

The 40th annual WWE WrestleMania is less than two months away, and one of the biggest stars who does not have a confirmed spot on the show yet is LA Knight.

The Megastar's debut on the main roster in 2022 disappointed the fans as he was repackaged as a manager, Max Dupri, and the leader of the Maximum Male Models. After Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer of WWE in 2022, Knight retrieved his original gimmick, which led to the 41-year-old star becoming one of the top babyfaces in pro wrestling last year.

Knight has yet to compete at WrestleMania in his pro wrestling career, and this year, he is aiming to make it to The Show of Shows after being left off last year's The Show of Shows. Last December, AJ Styles returned to WWE programming on SmackDown after a two-month-long hiatus.

The Phenomenal One started his wrestling career in 1998 and has been a fan favorite for most of his career. His recent heel turn surprised the WWE Universe as he attacked one of the company's top babyface, LA Knight.

The two men have been feuding ever since, and it seems like WWE is planning The Megastar vs. The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania 40. Last week on SmacDown, Knight distracted Styles during his match against Drew McIntyre, which cost him a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Meanwhile, The Megastar himself defeated Ivar of The Viking Raiders on this week's episode of RAW and qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

Since Knight will be a part of the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Australia this year, WWE could be planning to book the match between the two at WrestleMania in April.

WWE will probably book The Megastar's WrestleMania debut in a one-on-one bout against The Phenomenal One. The company could plant the seeds for a match between them by having Styles injure Knight ahead of Elimination Chamber.

Another possible scenario could feature The Phenomenal One interrupting the Elimination Chamber match to take out Knight.

LA Knight took a shot at Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania

LA Knight challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event last year, but he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Despite The Megastar losing to Reigns, he still thinks that Reigns is "The Guy" in WWE, and he would prefer going after him instead of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

While speaking on the In The Kliq podcast, Knight said the following about The Visionary:

"Look, for me, again, I never got into this to be a background player. I want to be the guy and in order to do that, I need to be the champion. I need to be the WWE Champion, 'THE guy.' Right now, I feel like Roman Reigns is holding that role. Some could say it's Seth Rollins, but I look at that streak that Roman Reigns is on and he's holding, and I want that."

Knight now has a chance to earn a match against Rollins at WrestleMania, and he vowed on this week's RAW Talk to walk out of The Show of Shows as the World Heavyweight Champion.

