LA Knight to finally earn championship opportunity at WrestleMania 40? Exploring why it must happen

At Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, LA Knight faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In many instances, Knight was close to winning the title. However, due to help from members of The Bloodline, The Megastar was robbed of his opportunity. And given Randy Orton has now signed with Smackdown, it's difficult to see Knight face Reigns again.

However, there is still a chance that The Defiant One might not only receive a title opportunity but also potentially win some gold as well. WWE can book an interesting angle involving Logan Paul and LA Knight.

In the coming weeks on SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion can book a rivalry between Paul and Knight. This rivalry can lead to a big match at WrestleMania 40, where Knight can beat Paul to win his first singles title in WWE. Given the popularity of both stars, this feud will put plenty of eyes on the product.

While the angle is speculative, WWE can consider booking it. Given how Knight has been cheered recently, it's high time he gets a taste of a title. It will be interesting to observe how the 40-year-old is booked in the coming weeks.

WWE Legend wants LA Knight to feud with a legend

Ever since LA Knight received a push in WWE, he has experienced validation from plenty of legends. While top superstars have constantly appreciated Knight, he also recently got the opportunity to team up with John Cena at WWE Fastlane PLE. Teaming up with a legend like Cena did benefit Knight a lot.

However, instead of teaming up with another legend, former SmackDown GM Teddy Long wants to see Knight face Randy Orton. On Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Long mentioned Knight could learn plenty from The Viper. The Hall of Famer aid:

"I also see him, maybe with LA Knight... They have got to get him (LA Knight) right, and I think with him and Randy Orton, would get LA right, because first of all, he would learn from Randy Orton a lot. And that's what he needs to do... You have to get into the ring with guys that know this stuff so that you can learn from them."

Check out the entire episode below:

Last week, Randy Orton and Knight teamed up and defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in the main event of SmackDown. However, given the way WWE has surprised fans in recent times, it won't be surprising to see the promotion book a feud between the two men. A potential bout between Orton and Knight could also determine who would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

