LA Knight to get 'payback' on 20-time champion on WWE RAW? Exploring potential plans

LA Knight could potentially show up on WWE RAW, looking for payback against a 20-time champion. The Megastar has found himself at odds with The Miz since winning the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023. Their confrontation even led the two to appear on each other’s brand.

LA Knight might show up once again on WWE RAW tonight to confront The Miz. The SmackDown star could cost the A-Lister his moment on the red brand, as payback for what the two-time Grand Slam Champion did to him on the blue brand last Friday.

For those unaware, Miz cost Knight his shot at the United States Championship last week on SmackDown. The RAW superstar distracted a bruised Knight long enough for Austin Theory to pin him with a roll-up in their number one contender’s match.

With the win, Theory got himself the opportunity to face Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship in a rematch. The 26-year-old star had previously dropped the title to the WWE Hall of Famer on SmackDown.

The potential confrontation between Knight and The Miz could led to a match at Payback 2023. The card for the September 2nd premium live event is expected to start taking shape on the forthcoming edition of WWE RAW.

Paul Heyman name dropped LA Knight on SmackDown last week

LA Knight has been getting the loudest pop, be it on weekly television or premium live events, as of late. The former Million Dollar Champion got his usual tremendous pop on SmackDown last week and that got the attention of Paul Heyman.

The Wiseman even name dropped the Megastar during a backstage interview segment with Kayla Braxton. Though Heyman mocked Knight for being a “flash in the pan”, fans wasted no time in deciphering the potential hidden meaning behind the veteran’s words.

It remains to be seen if the Wiseman's acknowledgement will lead to a greater push for LA Knight.

