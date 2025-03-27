LA Knight to lose WWE United States Title after ghost from his past returns to haunt him? Potential SmackDown scenario explored

WWE Superstar LA Knight will defend the United States Championship on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The Megastar will be up against Braun Strowman in London. While LA recently regained the title, there is a chance he could lose it on Friday because of an unexpected interference from Uncle Howdy.

The Wyatt Sicks have been off WWE programming since December 10, 2024. During this time, the eerie faction was moved to the SmackDown brand. Interestingly, Braun Strowman was also shifted to the blue brand during WWE’s transfer window.

While Uncle Howdy hasn’t made a move for a long time, he could strike LA Knight in the O2 Arena next week. Notably, The Wyatt Sicks’ leader has previously targeted The Megastar during his match against the late Bray Wyatt at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Now, the ghost from Knight’s past could attack him again to help Braun Strowman, who is a former member of The Wyatt Family.

The interference could lead to Strrowman winning the United States Championship. Using this as an incentive, Uncle Howdy could invite the former Black Sheep to join The Wyatt Sicks. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

LA Knight could be forced to defend his title against two monsters at WrestleMania 41

Braun Strowman defeated Jacob Fatu on last week’s episode of SmackDown in a Number One Contender’s match for the US Title. However, instead of a traditional loss, The Samoan Werewolf lost because he got disqualified owing to interference from The New Bloodline.

The heel faction later tried to gang up on the former Universal Champion but had to flee when LA Knight came to Strowman’s rescue. Later, The Samoan Werewolf was seen furious in a backstage segment where he was throwing things around. He asked the reason for the interference from Solo Sikoa. When The New Bloodline leader said he just wanted to help, Fatu asked him to mind his business.

This week, an angry Jacob Fatu could storm into the arena and interfere in the LA Knight versus Braun Strowman match. Jacob has attacked the former Universal Champion multiple times before and could add another assault to his streak. While Strowman would win the match via DQ, the US Title will remain with The Megastar.

This could prompt Nick Aldis to put both The Monster of All Monsters and The Samoan Werewolf in a match against LA Knight at WrestleMania 41. Thus, the two-time United States Champion would then have to defend his title in yet another Triple Threat match.

Knight has already emerged victorious in such a setup against Carmelo Hayes and Andrade at the 2024 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. It would be interesting to see if he would be able to replicate the same in Las Vegas.

