LA Knight to miss WrestleMania 40 due to injury sustained at Elimination Chamber because of top name? Chances explored

LA Knight has become one of the most popular stars in WWE today. The self-proclaimed Megastar saw a sharp rise in his fame last year as the fans became part of the 'Yeah Movement', wanting Knight to get a big push. Since then he has competed for the WWE Championship twice but failed to win.

He was part of the Elimination Chamber match and could have earned an opportunity to face Seth Rollins for the World title if he won. Unfortunately, his rival AJ Styles meddled and brutally attacked Knight, bombarding him with chair shots. Drew McIntyre took advantage and eliminated him from the match.

While fans were hoping to see Knight face Logan Paul for the US Championship at WrestleMania, it looks like The Influencer will either face Kevin Owens or Randy Orton. So Styles' attack on Knight could be a way to write him off until WrestleMania 40.

Knight could return on SmackDown after WrestleMania and renew his feud with Styles for costing him the opportunity to wrestle at the grandest stage of them all.

AJ Styles comments on attacking LA Knight

LA Knight was among the six participants in the men's Elimination Chamber match. His elimination came at the hands of Drew McIntyre, aided by interference from AJ Styles. This retaliation stemmed from a previous incident on SmackDown, where Knight's interference cost Styles a spot in the Elimination Chamber match, as Styles lost his qualifying match to McIntyre. Here is what The Phenomenal One had to say:

"You understand? You messed with the wrong man. You see, I'm not about just winning anymore, I'm gonna hurt not just LA Knight but anyone who gets in my way. Because I'm AJ Styles" said Styles

Expand Tweet

Knight was left off last year's WrestleMania card despite being very popular. He might suffer the same fate again as the tentative card is already looking stacked.